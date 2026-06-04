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NEWS

Yuen Long's 'Queen of Siu Mai' closes after 38 years as lease talks collapse

NEWS
49 mins ago
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A beloved Yuen Long snack shop known for its signature siu mai has announced its immediate closure after 38 years in business, citing failed negotiations with its landlord.

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The Queen of Siu Mai announced on social media on Thursday that it would cease operations that day, expressing regret over the sudden closure.

The shop said it had hoped to reach a "breathing space" arrangement with the landlord, but the two sides failed to reach what it described as a realistic agreement before a deadline, leaving it with no choice but to shut down.

The eatery thanked customers for their support over the past 38 years and launched a special promotion for shoppers who made purchases on its final day, offering discounts through its online store.

The closure follows earlier signs of trouble. Last year, the shop's premises were reportedly put up for rent at HK$150,000 a month, excluding rates, government rent and management fees.

News of the closure sparked an outpouring of nostalgia online, with many customers lamenting the loss of a longtime neighborhood favorite.

"So sudden?" one netizen wrote, while another commented: "That's one less late-night food spot."

Founded in 1988 under the name Miu Shu, the family-run business became known for its mushroom pork siu mai, made with a blend of pork and dace fish meat. The second-generation owner later rebranded the business as The Queen of Siu Mai and expanded into online sales in the 2010s.

Many customers have since asked whether the online store will continue operating, hoping its signature products will remain available online despite the closure.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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