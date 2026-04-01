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NEWS

HKTDC to host four flagship tech fairs with few Middle East participants affected

NEWS
01-04-2026 20:31 HKT
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Four flagship technology fairs will be held this month by the Trade Development Council at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, which are expected to bring together over 3,700 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions.

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The fairs included InnoEX, Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) (EFSE), Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) (LFSE) and Smart Lighting Expo (SLE).

InnoEX and EFSE will be held concurrently from April 13 to 16 to showcase a wide spectrum of innovation and technology as well as cutting-edge electronic products and advanced technology solutions.

The biggest highlight is the new "RoboPark" exhibition area featuring over 100 robots from Hong Kong, China, and overseas technology companies like AgiBot, EngineAI, UBTECH and Unitree — the four of the world’s top five best-selling humanoid robot manufacturers in 2025. Overseas exhibitors from the United Kingdom, Singapore and more will also participate.

As for the LFSE and the SLE, it will take place from April 20 to 23 to present the latest smart lighting solutions and innovative products.

When asked whether the tension in the Middle East would affect the exhibitions, HKTDC deputy executive director Jenny Koo Jing-man said many exhibitors from the region are still able to participate despite possible uncertainties.

She pointed out that although a small number of buyers were affected, they could still come to purchase products.

Koo noted that even with short-term fluctuations, Hong Kong's exports to the Middle East have grown strongly since 2019, with exports to the Middle East increasing by over 34 percent last year. She expressed considerable confidence in the future economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and the Middle East.

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