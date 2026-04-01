logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

A legend never forgotten: Hundreds gather to honor Leslie Chueng 23 years on

NEWS
01-04-2026 18:21 HKT
logo
logo
logo

Twenty-three years after his passing, hundreds of fans from around the world gathered on Wednesday to honor Cantopop legend Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing, continuing a ritual that has become an annual act of remembrance.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Outside the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, where the singer-actor died in 2003, the sidewalk was once again filled with a sea of flowers, as fans paid tribute to a figure whose influence continues to resonate across generations.

Photos shared online showed the hotel’s exterior lined with floral arrangements and wreaths. Among them, a heart-shaped display of red and white roses bearing the words “Adoring Leslie” stood out as a centerpiece of the tribute.

+5

Messages attached to bouquets from fan groups and individuals read “Forever Remembering Leslie Cheung,” “Always Remember, Continue to Cherish,” and “Eternal Adoration for Leslie.”

A legacy that crosses generations

For many, their connection to Cheung spans generations and borders. Eva, a 19-year-old visitor from Paris, said this was her second time making the journey to Hong Kong.

Although Cheung passed away before she was born, she said she discovered his music and films through her father, who is also a long-time fan.

Similarly, Betty, a British-Chinese fan raised in Scotland, said her appreciation for Cheung was inspired by her father. She described him as “a remarkable artist with an exquisite sense of movement on stage,” adding that she had traveled to Hong Kong specifically to pay tribute.

A visitor from the mainland, Yeung, said Cheung’s appeal remains strong online, where younger audiences continue to discover his work and commemorate him each year on April 1. She said the song “Chase” remains her favorite, praising its emotional depth.

A memory that endures

For some local fans, memories of Cheung remain deeply personal. Hui recalled meeting the star more than 30 years ago while he was dating his now-wife.

“We had the opportunity to take a photo with him,” he said. “He was so friendly and warm, and he even reminded us to hurry because security was about to arrive.”

Describing Cheung as “a true superstar,” Hui said he has since passed on his admiration to his son.

Another fan, who visited with friends, said Cheung’s presence continues to be felt long after his passing, adding that he lives on in the hearts of fans worldwide.

More than two decades on, Cheung’s legacy as a singer, actor, and cultural icon endures, reflected in the quiet devotion of those who continue to remember him each year.

Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Rain turns West Kowloon coffee festival grounds into mud, organisers offer next-day free entry
NEWS
5 hours ago
Paper offering stores introduce oversized gold bars to attract customers
NEWS
11 hours ago
HK open to indoor car racing at Kai Tak if safe and appealing, says Rosanna Law
NEWS
13 hours ago
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
17 hours ago
logo
(Video) Police intercept British motorcyclist following dangerous one-wheel stunts on Kwai Tsing highways
NEWS
18 hours ago
Search for 81-year-old hiker missing in Tai Lam Chung during rainstorm continues
NEWS
18 hours ago
Art Basel's benefits 'worth fighting for,' says Rosanna Law
NEWS
18 hours ago
Hongkongers brave rain for Ching Ming ancestral worship amid higher offering costs
NEWS
19 hours ago
Civil service chief honours HK’s fallen heroes on Ching Ming Festival
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Naked man wanders into Mong Kok restaurant, sent to hospital
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.