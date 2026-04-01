A legend never forgotten: Hundreds gather to honor Leslie Chueng 23 years on

Twenty-three years after his passing, hundreds of fans from around the world gathered on Wednesday to honor Cantopop legend Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing, continuing a ritual that has become an annual act of remembrance.

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Outside the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, where the singer-actor died in 2003, the sidewalk was once again filled with a sea of flowers, as fans paid tribute to a figure whose influence continues to resonate across generations.

Photos shared online showed the hotel’s exterior lined with floral arrangements and wreaths. Among them, a heart-shaped display of red and white roses bearing the words “Adoring Leslie” stood out as a centerpiece of the tribute.

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Messages attached to bouquets from fan groups and individuals read “Forever Remembering Leslie Cheung,” “Always Remember, Continue to Cherish,” and “Eternal Adoration for Leslie.”

A legacy that crosses generations

For many, their connection to Cheung spans generations and borders. Eva, a 19-year-old visitor from Paris, said this was her second time making the journey to Hong Kong.

Although Cheung passed away before she was born, she said she discovered his music and films through her father, who is also a long-time fan.

Similarly, Betty, a British-Chinese fan raised in Scotland, said her appreciation for Cheung was inspired by her father. She described him as “a remarkable artist with an exquisite sense of movement on stage,” adding that she had traveled to Hong Kong specifically to pay tribute.

A visitor from the mainland, Yeung, said Cheung’s appeal remains strong online, where younger audiences continue to discover his work and commemorate him each year on April 1. She said the song “Chase” remains her favorite, praising its emotional depth.

A memory that endures

For some local fans, memories of Cheung remain deeply personal. Hui recalled meeting the star more than 30 years ago while he was dating his now-wife.

“We had the opportunity to take a photo with him,” he said. “He was so friendly and warm, and he even reminded us to hurry because security was about to arrive.”

Describing Cheung as “a true superstar,” Hui said he has since passed on his admiration to his son.

Another fan, who visited with friends, said Cheung’s presence continues to be felt long after his passing, adding that he lives on in the hearts of fans worldwide.

More than two decades on, Cheung’s legacy as a singer, actor, and cultural icon endures, reflected in the quiet devotion of those who continue to remember him each year.