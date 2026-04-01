NSpeed truck brings interactive national security learning to students

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung visited a primary school in Kowloon to promote the upcoming 11th National Security Education Day on April 15, according to a social media post on Wednesday.

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Tang said he joined students aboard the promotional truck “NSpeed,” designed to raise awareness of national security through interactive experiences.

The truck features games, AI-powered photography, and instant photo printing, allowing students to take part in activities while learning about national security. Tang said the initiative aims to bring related knowledge into schools and local communities in a more engaging way.

“Through innovative interactive methods, national security is no longer an abstract concept, but something tangible, experiential, and shareable,” he said.

He added that such activities allow students to better understand and communicate the message, while fostering a sense of patriotism and connection to their families.

“Protecting the country is no longer just words in books, but has become a tangible part of daily life,” Tang said.