GoGlobal Task Force to lead overseas visits for mainland firms

The GoGlobal Task Force will organize official-led overseas delegations to support mainland Chinese enterprises in exploring new markets, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah said.

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The task force was set up as a one-stop platform to assist mainland firms in expanding internationally, particularly by leveraging Hong Kong as a launchpad.

Responding to lawmakers’ inquiries on Wednesday, Yau said that amid rapidly evolving global trade dynamics and geopolitical conditions, more mainland enterprises are seeking to diversify risks and expand their presence overseas.

Formed last October, the task force is expected to roll out further thematic initiatives following a major promotional event in Shanghai last November, which attracted more than 500 business representatives.

Yau said the team will continue to work closely with chambers of commerce and industry groups through the government’s mainland offices, as well as with InvestHK and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s mainland network.

Addressing concerns over complex international conditions, Yau said authorities are closely monitoring developments in overseas markets.

He noted that Hong Kong’s overseas offices conduct detailed assessments of local business and political environments to ensure that companies have sufficient information before entering new markets.