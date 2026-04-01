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NEWS

Post Malone to return to HK with special guest Don Toliver

NEWS
01-04-2026 17:08 HKT

by

Judy Cui

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Sources: Live Nation HK , via Instagram
Sources: Live Nation HK , via Instagram

Post Malone, one of the most-streamed artists globally, will return to Hong Kong for his brand new "BIG World Tour" on September 16, alongside special guest Don Toliver.

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The show will be held at the city's 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium, following the rapper's 2023 Asia leg of his "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" world tour, which was held at AsiaWorld-Arena.

Hong Kong is also his first destination to kick off the Asia tour, with subsequent stops across other major cities, including Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Manila and Seoul.

Surprising local fans, he will be joined on the upcoming Asia tour by American rapper Don Toliver, who has never performed a solo concert or as a main act in Hong Kong before.

Post Malone has amassed over 64 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with his top song "Sunflower" exceeding 4.1 billion streams. His other massive hits include "Circles" with over 3.1 billion streams, "rockstar" with more than 3 billion, and "I Had Some Help" surpassing 1.4 billion.

As for Don Toliver, his audience is hovering around 30 million to 40 million monthly listeners. His fifth studio album, "Octane," released in January this year, scored his first No. 1 album on the Billboard charts.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale soon. An artist presale begins on April 24, from 10am to 11.59pm, followed by HSBC Mastercard and Trip.com presales running concurrently from April 27 at 2pm until April 28 at 11.59pm. 

Live Nation members can access a presale on April 29, from 12pm to 11.59pm. Preferred tickets for selected HSBC Mastercard holders and the general public sale both commence on April 30 from 12pm onwards.

Post MaloneDon Toliver

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