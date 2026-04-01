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NEWS

HKSTP launches GIE platform to bridge international I&T ecosystems

NEWS
01-04-2026 20:12 HKT
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Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has launched a new platform aimed at creating a pull for innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystems from the world to Hong Kong and strengthening links for China-HK-International with I&T developments.

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The Global Connect – Global Innovation Exchange (GIE) will serve as a two‑way gateway to connect overseas innovators with opportunities in the GBA, while supporting mainland firms to expand internationally through Hong Kong.

The year‑long initiative will include a series of market‑focused networking events featuring the United Kingdom, France and Germany from April to June, alongside sharing sessions and opportunity overviews and potential partnership projects examinations. 

The launch was attended by representatives from 17 countries and local organizations. Maurits ter Kuile, Consul General of the Netherlands in Hong Kong and Macao, said the platform would help Dutch firms navigate the Chinese market, citing Hong Kong’s strengths in language, regulations, and international connectivity.

“As a Dutch government body that is looking to support them, we would say that the GIE looks like an appealing concept to give them a leg up,”Mauritster Kuile, Consul General of the Netherlands in Hong Kong and Macao, said. 

Johannes Hack, Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce, spoke during the panel session about Hong Kong’s critical role as a cultural bridge between East and West and as a vital capital hub. 

“One of the challenges when setting up a partnership is understanding the other side's value drivers. Only when you truly match what each side expects can the joint business flourish. Hong Kong is an excellent place to establish common ground, and HKSTP is a great partner to support finding a shared vision,” he said. 

HKSTP CEO Terry Wong noted that the platform can unify global efforts by providing a single stage where international networks and I&T communities enjoy seamless access to expanded resources and deeper connections.

Global ConnectGlobal Innovation Exchange

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