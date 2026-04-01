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NEWS

John Lee praises women as 'vital pillar' of HK economy and govt

NEWS
01-04-2026 13:48 HKT
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has praised women as a "vital pillar" of the city's economy and government, highlighting their growing influence in both the public and private sectors.

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Speaking at the Women Power Forum on Wednesday (Apr 1), Lee emphasized that his administration is committed to promoting women's development, pointing to new initiatives such as the Women's Empowerment Fund and the Funding Scheme on the Promotion of Family Education.

He highlighted rising female participation in corporate leadership, noting that a growing number of private companies have a significant number of female directors. 

Women now constitute the majority of professionals in fields like accounting and law, he added.

Lee also stressed the strong female representation within the government, noting that eight of the 15 bureau chiefs are female, and women make up 49 percent of the civil service.

Speaking at the same forum, lawmaker and ex-fencer Vivian Kong Man-wai shared her experience transitioning into politics.

She explained that while sports were once about self-discovery, her new role representing Hong Kong carries a different meaning.

Kong admitted she is still learning how to be a politician and does not fit the traditional expectations of a lawmaker, as she is uncomfortable with public speaking.

However, she expressed a belief in her potential to create positive change and a desire to use her platform as a tourism sector representative to find the best path forward for Hong Kong.

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