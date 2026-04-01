Morning Recap - April 1, 2026

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Customs seizes $16m in illicit cigarettes in two raids, 2 men arrested

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Hong Kong Customs seized about 3.57 million suspected illicit cigarettes worth an estimated HK$16 million in two raids on Tuesday, arresting two men in Kwai Chung and Yuen Long.

Electric vehicle tax concessions end, nearly 3,000 cars registered in February under 'one-for-one' scheme

First registration tax concessions for electric private cars, including the "one-for-one replacement" scheme, expired on Tuesday, with applications submitted on or after April 1 no longer eligible for the concessions, the government announced on February 25.

Housing Bureau, HKU sign MOU to boost construction tech for public housing

The Housing Bureau and the University of Hong Kong signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday to advance research and application of innovative construction technologies for public housing projects.

FB/Winnie Ho

HK ends Asian Cup qualifying campaign with 2-1 defeat to India

Hong Kong's Asian Cup qualifying campaign came to an end on Tuesday after a 2-1 away defeat to India in their final Group C match.

Pokémon card seller, 24, robbed during $90,000 deal in Kwun Tong, one arrested

A 24-year-old man was attacked and robbed while trying to sell a Pokémon card valued at HK$90,000 in Kwun Tong on Monday afternoon, but managed to recover the card after chasing down the suspect, police said.

World/China News

Judge orders Trump to halt $400 million White House ballroom project, for now

A U.S. judge said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump cannot construct his planned $400 million ballroom on the site of the White House's demolished East Wing without approval from Congress, halting for now one of the Republican president's most visible efforts to reshape the seat of American power.

Supreme leader Khamenei in Iran but avoiding public appearances, Russian envoy says

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in the country but is refraining from making public appearances "for understandable reasons", the RTVI news outlet quoted Russia's ambassador to the country as saying on Tuesday.

Trump urges countries seeking oil to go to Strait of Hormuz and 'just take it'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged countries that did not help in the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran to buy American oil and go to the Strait of Hormuz and "just TAKE it."

Market

Wall Street soars as traders bet on potential war off-ramp

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by speculation about a potential de-escalation in the Middle East conflict that has sent oil prices soaring and fueled fears of global inflation in recent weeks.

Editorial

Pakistan's rising stature in Iran incident no accident - HK can forge stronger ties via existing connections

Leveraging historical ties, geographic positioning, and shared relations with China can unlock new opportunities in cultural diplomacy. Pakistan's emergence as a key intermediary in the recent Iran incident has drawn global attention to its growing diplomatic stature.