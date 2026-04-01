Worker hospitalized after steel rod pierces thigh at Lantau worksite

A construction worker was seriously injured in an industrial accident in Tung Chung on Wednesday morning after a steel rod pierced his thigh at a worksite.

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Police said they received a report at around 9am that a man in his 30s had been impaled in the left thigh by a steel rod measuring about four inches in length at a construction site near Ying Tung Road and Kam Tung Street.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and provided first aid before the injured worker was taken by ambulance to North Lantau Hospital. He was later transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital for further treatment.

According to initial reports, the worker is suspected to have accidentally lost his footing during work and fallen onto the exposed steel rod, which penetrated his thigh.

Police are investigating the incident, which has been classified as an industrial accident.