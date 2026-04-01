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NEWS

Fire crews called to ‘mystery odor’ — only to find a cat’s mess

NEWS
01-04-2026 13:16 HKT
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What was first feared to be a serious incident in a Sai Wan Ho residential building turned out to be something far less dramatic—but no less memorable—after a strong odor triggered a full emergency response on Tuesday night.

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Police, firefighters, and ambulance crews were called to a unit at Tower 6 of Grand Promenade at around 9.57pm after neighbors reported a strong and mysterious smell, prompting concerns that something had gone seriously wrong inside the flat.

According to police, first responders attended the scene and, after investigation, confirmed that the odor originated from cat feces inside the unit. The case was subsequently classified as a complaint.

The homeowner later took to social media to share the unusual episode, revealing how the situation quickly escalated.

The owner said she received a message from her mother saying, “The neighbors called the police, saying our flat smells really bad and they’re scared, so they reported it.”

Fearing the worst, the owner rushed home, worried they might find a fire or something more serious. Instead, upon opening the door, they were greeted by what they described as “just poop and a cat.”

The culprit was identified as the family’s pet cat, “Siu Fu,” which had apparently left its mark near the entrance.

The resident said the scene drew an unexpectedly large response, including two fire engines, an ambulance, and even a disaster response vehicle, with more than ten firefighters arriving.

“More than ten firefighters showed up for two piles of poop,” the owner wrote, calling the incident a mix-up caused by the cat but expressing gratitude to emergency personnel for their swift response.

The post also included a photo of Siu Fu, with the owner joking that the cat may have been unhappy about being left alone without company or a clean litter box.

The incident quickly gained attention online, with many netizens amused by the outcome. Some questioned whether the neighbors had overreacted, while others joked about the unusual nature of the call.

One commenter quipped, “First time hearing that cat poop could lead to a police report,” while another joked, “The cat should probably give a statement.”
 

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