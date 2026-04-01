HK public pools reopen for summer season, beaches resume lifeguard services

Forty-four public swimming pool complexes across Hong Kong reopened on Wednesday as the city entered the summer swimming season, with some facilities set to close temporarily for maintenance works.

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The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) said the pools will operate from April through October, with daily opening hours from 6.30am to 10pm, divided into three sessions with two one-hour breaks in between. Mui Wo Swimming Pool will operate from 8.30am to 6pm in two sessions, with an additional evening session from 7pm to 10pm on Fridays.

The department noted that certain public swimming pools, including those at Victoria Park and Sham Shui Po Park, will be closed on selected dates in 2026 to facilitate maintenance works.

Among the 44 pool complexes, 19 are equipped with both heated and non-heated facilities. The heated pools will remain open until April 15, while the non-heated facilities will open to the public starting April 16.

In addition, 22 gazetted beaches under LCSD management have resumed lifeguard services from April 1. During the swimming season, lifeguard services will be available daily from 9am to 6pm. On weekends and public holidays between June and August, service hours will be extended from 8am to 7pm to meet higher demand.

