Housing Bureau and HKU partner to apply innovation in public housing

The Housing Bureau has joined forces with the University of Hong Kong (HKU) on Tuesday to establish a new collaborative framework aimed at pioneering the research and application of innovative construction technologies within the public housing sector.

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A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed today by the Secretary for Housing, Winnie Ho Wing-yin, and the university's president, Zhang Xiang.

In her speech, Ho said the collaboration is an extension of past successes, combining local research capabilities with public housing projects.

"By forming a strong team, we expect to achieve world-class innovative results that will help provide higher quality and more efficient solutions for public housing development and management," Ho stated.

She added that the latest agreement will be transformed into a series of practical and people-oriented outcomes, allowing more families to move into safe, comfortable, and sustainable homes sooner.

Zhang said the university can contribute numerous technologies to Hong Kong, such as designing future housing for the elderly and renovating existing buildings.

He expressed strong confidence in the potential for cooperation between HKU and the Housing Bureau, believing that together they can develop new technologies that will substantially improve housing conditions across the city.