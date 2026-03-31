Mark Six jackpot hits $15m for tonight's draw

A jackpot of HK$15 million is up for grabs in the 35th Mark Six lottery draw on Tuesday night for a single winning ticket.

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Hopefuls have until 9.15pm this evening to purchase their tickets for a chance at the grand prize.

For those looking at past trends, an analysis of the last 50 draws shows that the numbers 28 and 37 have been the most frequent, each appearing 15 times.

Following them, the number 6 has been drawn 12 times, and the number 2 has appeared 11 times.

Many residents also flock to what are considered the luckiest betting centers.

Historical data from 1994 to mid-2025 reveals that the Jockey Club branch on Stanley Street in Central holds the top spot, having sold 47 first-prize-winning tickets.

Other notably fortunate locations include the branch at Tuen Mun Town Plaza, which has produced 45 jackpot winners, while the outlets in Tsuen Wan on Castle Peak Road and Tsim Sha Tsui on Hankow Road are tied with 41 top prizes each.

The betting center at Connaught Road West in Sheung Wan also boasts a strong record with 40 jackpot wins.