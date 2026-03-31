Hong Kong to promote Chinese culture for national opening-up, says John Lee

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said Hong Kong will actively promote outstanding Chinese culture to serve the nation's high-level opening-up, speaking at the 30th-anniversary celebration of Phoenix TV on Tuesday.

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Lee noted that this year marks the beginning of the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan, which calls for accelerating the development of a “Chinese discourse and narrative system,” enhancing international communication, and presenting a credible, lovable, and respectable image of China.

He added that the plan supports Hong Kong in leveraging its role in the country's opening-up and serving as an important window for exchange between Eastern and Western cultures.

The government will actively align with this national strategy, Lee said, by leveraging Hong Kong's roles as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder" to promote Chinese culture and the nation's opening-up.

He expressed confidence that Phoenix TV will continue to fulfill its mission of "spreading Chinese culture and promoting international exchange" and use its strong communication advantages to be an effective storyteller for China.

The aim, he added, is to bring the nation's voice to the global stage, helping more of its culture, values, industries, and talent to "go global" while "bringing in" global capital.