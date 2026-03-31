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NEWS

Tap to go: Taxis all set for e-payment shift starting Wed

NEWS
2 hours ago
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With over 47,000 taxi drivers on board to offer two electronic payment methods, the city's taxis will officially move from cash-only to digital payments starting tomorrow.

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Under the new regulation,  all taxi drivers are required to provide at least two electronic payment options–one QR-code payment option and one non-QR-code method– from April 1.

Speaking on a radio programme this morning, Assistant Commissioner for Transport Louisa Fung Wai-kwan said dedicated service counters have been established at three government car parks in Sheung Wan, Kwai Fong, and Tsuen Wan to help drivers with registrations and setups.

Fung added that the counters will stay open on this Saturday (Apr 4), with more than 3,000 drivers already having scheduled appointments.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department has been stepping up outreach at major taxi stands across the city, deploying service ambassadors to brief drivers and passengers on the new requirements.

"Drivers are ready," Fung said. "Passengers can simply ask before boarding which electronic payment methods are accepted."

Fung reminded passengers that stickers displayed on taxi windows will clearly list the payment options available, advising them to check for any promotions or additional charges tied to specific payment methods.

Moreover, staff will also be deployed to taxi stands on the first day of implementation to monitor compliance.

Passengers who encounter a driver refusing to provide electronic payment options are encouraged to report the incident, including the date, time, license plate number, and driver’s information, to the hotline 1823 or the Transport Complaints Unit.

The department emphasized that cash remains acceptable, and taxi drivers must carry at least HK$100 in banknotes and coins for making change.

Drivers who fail to comply without reasonable excuse may face a maximum fine of HK$5,000 and up to six months in prison.

taxielectronic payment

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