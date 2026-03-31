Housing Bureau apologizes for sending incorrect flat pictures to Wang Fuk Court fire victims

The Independent Checking Unit (ICU) of the Housing Bureau apologized on Tuesday to Wang Fuk Court residents for sending incorrect unit photos, saying it had conducted a comprehensive inspection after receiving reports on Monday.

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Individual residents found that the photos of their flats provided through the “one social worker per household” service appeared to be wrong after the government arranged for Wang Fuk Court residents to retrieve their belongings in batches starting from April 20.

The ICU previously photographed over 500 severely damaged units across seven buildings and distributed the images to affected residents through the Social Welfare Department’s social worker program, so residents could understand the condition of their units before returning home.

The authority apologized for the inconvenience and said it expected to complete the document verification today.