EdUHK president urges teacher training support amid school-age population decline

The president of The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK), John Lee Chi-Kin, on Monday called for sustained government support for teacher training, emphasizing the growing importance of a multidisciplinary education as Hong Kong grapples with a declining school-age population.

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At a media gathering today, Lee acknowledged that the city's falling population is a structural problem that will likely impact teacher training quotas and the university's development.

He asserted that EdUHK must proactively engage in medium- and long-term planning and maintain its leading position in teacher education to face these challenges.

Lee underscored the vital role of teachers as a cornerstone for stable talent development and national progress, urging the government and the University Grants Committee to continue backing initiatives related to teacher quality and strategic planning.

He also highlighted the university's need to broaden its curriculum. "Graduates who become teachers must adapt to a diverse and changing environment, as the future needs of society, artificial intelligence, and the world, including Hong Kong and the country, will be different," he said.

The university’s vice president (Academic), Cheng May May-hung, added that the institution had already factored the population decline into its student intake planning.

She noted that the employment rate for graduates of the university's teacher education programs has exceeded 90 percent for the past decade, reaching an impressive 98 percent last year, indicating that graduates have not been significantly affected.

To adapt to the changing educational landscape, EdUHK also announced the launch of several new offerings for the upcoming academic year, including nearly 50 new taught master's degree programs.