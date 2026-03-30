logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

EdUHK president urges teacher training support amid school-age population decline

NEWS
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The president of The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK), John Lee Chi-Kin, on Monday called for sustained government support for teacher training, emphasizing the growing importance of a multidisciplinary education as Hong Kong grapples with a declining school-age population.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At a media gathering today, Lee acknowledged that the city's falling population is a structural problem that will likely impact teacher training quotas and the university's development. 

He asserted that EdUHK must proactively engage in medium- and long-term planning and maintain its leading position in teacher education to face these challenges.

Lee underscored the vital role of teachers as a cornerstone for stable talent development and national progress, urging the government and the University Grants Committee to continue backing initiatives related to teacher quality and strategic planning.

He also highlighted the university's need to broaden its curriculum. "Graduates who become teachers must adapt to a diverse and changing environment, as the future needs of society, artificial intelligence, and the world, including Hong Kong and the country, will be different," he said.

The university’s vice president (Academic), Cheng May May-hung, added that the institution had already factored the population decline into its student intake planning.

She noted that the employment rate for graduates of the university's teacher education programs has exceeded 90 percent for the past decade, reaching an impressive 98 percent last year, indicating that graduates have not been significantly affected.

To adapt to the changing educational landscape, EdUHK also announced the launch of several new offerings for the upcoming academic year, including nearly 50 new taught master's degree programs.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
'Hong Kong Story' exhibition at Museum of History to reopen April 1
NEWS
6 mins ago
(File Photo)
42 arrested as ICAC and police crack down on triad-linked corruption in building maintenance
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
HKU to hold non-deal roadshow this Wed and Thur as it mulls bond to fund Northern Metropolis campus
NEWS
1 hour ago
CK Asset Holdings Limited Group managing director Kam Hing-lam (center), the Community Chest of HK executive committee chairman Simon Kwok Siu-ming (2nd right), vice patron Charles Lee Yeh-kwong (2nd left), executive committee deputy chairmen Chan Tze-ching and Billy Kong Churk-hoi (1st left and 1st right).
CK Group ranks top three fundraisers for Community Chest for 26th year
NEWS
1 hour ago
Sai Kung ‘waterspout’ was just a raindrop, Observatory clarifies 
NEWS
2 hours ago
Wang Fuk Court residents call for multiple returns and more flexible arrangements in retrieving belongings
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
Mainland driver arrested after viral video shows toddler steering car
NEWS
2 hours ago
Fire alarm halts Wang Fuk Court public hearing as witness details ignored safety concerns
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Court throws out designer's $100 trillion claim against Queen Elizabeth and Trump
NEWS
4 hours ago
New mainland affairs chief to lead HK’s first five-year plan, says John Lee
NEWS
4 hours ago
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
27-03-2026 19:22 HKT
logo
(Video) Toddler on driver’s lap steering car in Tuen Mun sparks outrage
SOCIAL BUZZ
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.