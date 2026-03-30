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NEWS

Wang Fuk Court residents call for multiple returns and more flexible arrangements in retrieving belongings

NEWS
49 mins ago
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Some Wang Fuk Court residents have expressed disappointment and safety concerns over the government’s arrangement to let them retrieve belongings in batches starting from next month, noting that the three‑hour, one‑way entry limit is too short and urging more flexible, humane arrangements. 

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Speaking on a radio program, Chan, whose flat’s windows were shattered in the fire, said he expected severe interior damage but is more worried about chaos if everyone must move belongings within three hours via the narrow staircase. 

He urged the authorities to allow residents to return in batches and make multiple trips, noting that if a first inspection shows a flat is gutted, further visits would not be necessary, which would ease crowds and help both residents and assisting disciplinary forces.

Chan also expressed concern about the emotional impact of revisiting the fire scene on family members, especially his wife, who escaped the blaze, and elderly relatives. He urged more compassionate arrangements that consider residents’ mental and physical well-being.

Susan, whose flat in Wang Yan House was found undamaged, noted that she was “furious” with the three‑hour, one‑way rule as many items, including a television and sofa bought recently for nearly HK$40,000, cannot be moved within the time. 

She urged authorities to allow multiple trips and to check whether the lift could be used, saying as a retiree, she cannot afford to replace all her belongings. She called for a more compassionate approach that would let residents retrieve as much as possible from undamaged units. 

Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing told the media after an event on Monday that the government’s arrangements are based on safety concerns for the damaged buildings.

He noted that residents who need to return after an initial visit can inform social workers through the “one social worker per household” service. Authorities will handle requests based on block and floor distribution, aiming to provide more targeted and efficient support to residents.

Wang Fuk Court

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