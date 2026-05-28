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NEWS

Govt renews 57 CEPU Expert Group members, adds four new members

NEWS
40 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Hong Kong government on Thursday announced the reappointment of 57 members and the appointment of four new members to the Chief Executive’s Policy Unit (CEPU) Expert Group.

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Their terms will commence on May 30, 2026, and run until June 30, 2027, aligning with the end of the current-term government’s tenure.

The newly appointed members include Sonia Cheng Chi-man, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group, and Hendrick Sin, a Hong Kong deputy to the National People’s Congress (NPC). Both have been assigned to the Economic Advancement Expert Group.

Additionally, NPC deputy Dr. Ling Yu-shih has joined the Social Development Expert Group, and Professor Anderson Shum Ho-cheung has been appointed to the Research Strategy Expert Group.

Meanwhile, former managing director and chief China economist of HKEX, Ba Shusong, exited the group amid alleged illegal fundraising suspicions.

Head of the CEPU Stephen Wong Yuen-shan thanked outgoing members for their professional contributions over the past term and welcomed the new appointees.

He noted that the policy unit has maintained diverse interactions with the expert group through group discussions, individual meetings, and written exchanges.

Members have actively contributed to the Public Policy Research Funding Scheme and the Strategic Public Policy Research Funding Scheme by serving as external examiners and participating in seminars to help translate local and international research perspectives into internal policy references.

Wong added that he looks forward to continued close collaboration with the group to assist the government in deepening reforms, improving livelihoods, and leveraging Hong Kong’s unique advantages.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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