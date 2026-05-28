Italian football icon Marco Materazzi opens FIFA Museum exhibition in HK ahead of World Cup

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Italian football icon Marco Materazzi made a surprise appearance at Times Square in Causeway Bay on Thursday to officially launch the FIFA Museum's special Hong Kong exhibition, donating a piece of his own history and sharing behind-the-scenes World Cup memories as the city gears up for the upcoming tournament in North America.

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Serving as the opening ambassador for the six-month showcase, the 2006 World Cup-winning defender celebrated the occasion by gifting the museum the very boots he wore during his 2010 FIFA Club World Cup victory.

The historic footwear will be on display temporarily for local fans before being shipped to Zurich to become part of the museum's permanent global collection.

Avoiding Brazil's dream team

Having just arrived in the city that morning, the 52-year-old veteran appeared visibly moved as he toured the exhibits.

Pausing before the official match ball from the 2006 World Cup final—an artifact that witnessed his crucial equalizer, his infamous clash with Zinedine Zidane, and his successful penalty kick—he shared untold stories from that historic campaign.

He revealed that his most cherished tournament goal was actually not his famous header in the final but rather an earlier group-stage header against the Czech Republic.

He explained that this specific goal was critical because it secured Italy's position at the top of their group, allowing the team to avoid a formidable Brazilian squad featuring superstars like Ronaldo, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Cafu, and Adriano in the early knockout rounds.

From childhood dreams to future predictions

The legendary center-back also reflected on his personal journey, recounting how his sister once laughed at his childhood claims that he would one day dominate the World Cup.

He described the overwhelming emotion of finally achieving that lifelong dream, expressing his hope that the new exhibition will inspire young football fans in Hong Kong and across Asia to relentlessly pursue their own ambitions.

Looking ahead to the highly anticipated World Cup kicking off in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in about two weeks, he identified Spain and France as his top contenders for the championship, while cautioning that opponents like Morocco and Portugal will be incredibly tough to beat.

Jules Rimet Trophy on public display

The Times Square exhibition offers the public a deep dive into football heritage, tracing the historical trajectory of the men's tournament since its inception in 1930 and the inaugural women's tournament held in China.

Among the most anticipated artifacts currently on display is the original Jules Rimet Trophy, which was awarded to champion nations between 1930 and 1970.

Adding to the excitement, organizers indicated that there is an unprecedented possibility of bringing the current, authentic FIFA World Cup Trophy to Hong Kong for public viewing after the North American tournament concludes this summer.