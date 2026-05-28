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NEWS

Hot weather heats up elderly emergency hotlines and hospital admissions

NEWS
42 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

As temperatures continue to soar, Hong Kong’s elderly population is facing heightened health risks, evidenced by a sharp increase in calls to the Senior Citizen Home Safety Association (SCHSA) emergency hotline and a nearly 30 percent jump in hospital admissions.

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The surge coincided with the Hong Kong Observatory issuing the first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year on Tuesday. On that day alone, the association recorded 1,912 emergency calls—a figure 8 percent higher than its daily average.

Of those seeking urgent assistance, 108 cases required immediate hospital admission, marking a significant 27 percent increase over typical levels.

Maura Wong Hung-hung, CEO of the SCHSA, warned that extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion or even heatstroke, putting the elderly with chronic diseases at higher risk.

To mitigate these risks, Wong urged elderly residents to take comprehensive precautions. For those engaging in outdoor activities, she recommended wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

She also cautioned seniors not to wait until they feel thirsty before hydrating, advising a steady fluid intake of approximately 500 milliliters per hour.

Furthermore, Wong strongly encouraged the elderly to limit their exposure to direct sunlight, maintain well-ventilated indoor environments, and utilize fans or air conditioning as necessary to keep their homes at a safe temperature.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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