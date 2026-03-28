Hong Kong resident rescued from illegal work detention in Myanmar following 'horror movie' ordeal

A Hong Kong resident has been safely extracted from a harrowing detention in Myanmar following a high-level joint rescue operation involving multiple international diplomatic and law enforcement agencies.

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The Security Bureau announced on Saturday that a dedicated task force, led by Government Security Officer Joe Chan and comprising officers from the Police Force and Immigration Department, arrived in Thailand yesterday to secure the individual’s release.

The resident had previously reached out for urgent help after being detained for illegal work in Myanmar, a region increasingly associated with forced labor and human trafficking scams.

Upon being transferred to Thailand and reunited with family, the rescued individual described the traumatic experience of the past few days as akin to living through a horror movie.

The success of the mission relied on a complex coordination effort between the Security Bureau, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, and the Chinese Embassies in both Myanmar and Thailand.

While on the ground, the Hong Kong task force met with senior members of the Royal Thai Police’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division to arrange post-rescue support and further investigate the circumstances of the detention.

The resident's family expressed profound relief at the reunion, noting that the ordeal served as a "precious lesson" while praising the government’s swift intervention.

This case highlights a persistent and dangerous trend involving Hong Kong citizens in Southeast Asia.

Since the beginning of 2024, law enforcement agencies have received a total of 32 requests for assistance from residents alleging they were being held against their will in the region.

To date, 29 of these individuals have successfully returned to Hong Kong, while the Security Bureau continues to actively pursue the one remaining outstanding case.

Government officials confirmed that the rescued resident will be flown back to Hong Kong as soon as possible.

Once home, the task force will continue a detailed investigation into the case to determine the full extent of the illegal work scheme and ensure the individual receives all necessary legal and psychological support.