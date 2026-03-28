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NEWS

Last call for Flower Show fans: public plant giveaway to mark close of Victoria Park event

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The annual floral highlight of the Hong Kong calendar is reaching its final hours, with the Hong Kong Flower Show set to officially close its doors on Sunday night. Organizers are urging residents and tourists alike to make a final trip to Victoria Park to experience the vibrant displays before the exhibition concludes.

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Following the tradition of promoting environmental sustainability, the show will transition from a public display to a community giveaway on Monday. 

Starting at 9am Monday at the South Pavilion Plaza near the Sugar Street entrance, the event organizers plan to distribute approximately 3,500 potted plants that remain in good condition to the public. 

To ensure as many people as possible can participate, each person will be limited to one plant on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Attendees are reminded to bring their own reusable bags to carry their new greenery home, as part of the event's ongoing "green" initiative.

While the stunning floral arrangements have been the main draw, the final days of the show continue to offer a wide array of family-friendly entertainment. 

Visitors can still enjoy balloon twisting, magic shows, and a dedicated bouncing castle park, alongside the Jockey Club Community Green Playground. 

For those looking for the perfect photo opportunity, several festive installations featuring Easter eggs and rabbits remain on display throughout the grounds, complemented by street music performances and gardening workshops.

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