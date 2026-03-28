logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Construction smoking ban to Include scaffolding and exterior works under new proposal

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

In a significant push for workplace safety following the Tai Po fire, the government has clarified that a proposed total smoking ban at construction sites will extend to scaffolding, building exteriors, and renovation projects.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han detailed the scope of the legislative amendments during a radio program on Saturday, explaining that the ban aims to eliminate fire hazards in high-risk environments. 

While the new rules will not apply to occupied flats undergoing minor maintenance, any unit that has been vacated for renovation—where only workers have access—will fall under the strict no-smoking mandate. 

The move follows a powerful social consensus for reform after a devastating five-level inferno at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po last November, which claimed 168 lives and was linked to construction-related fire risks.

Addressing concerns from the industry regarding the proposed HK$400,000 maximum fine for contractors, the secretary emphasized that the government intends to be "reasonable" in its enforcement.

Authorities will not prosecute blindly but will look for evidence that a site manager has failed to take "reasonable steps" to prevent smoking. For example, if inspectors find cigarette butts scattered throughout a site, it would serve as justifiable grounds for a penalty. 

Conversely, if a contractor can demonstrate they have implemented preventative measures, such as clear signage or monitoring, they may not be held liable for isolated incidents.

Beyond on-site inspections, the government plans to use reports from the public and video evidence to bolster its enforcement efforts. Even if no one is caught in the act during a spot check, contractors could still face prosecution if multiple complaints or visual proofs suggest a systemic failure to maintain a smoke-free site. 

For the residents of the seven buildings at Wang Fuk Court still grappling with the aftermath of the blaze, the secretary confirmed that "one-on-one" social worker support will continue as they begin returning to their homes in stages next month to retrieve their belongings.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Nine days of rain ahead for Hong Kong as humid air and a trough bring thunderstorms
NEWS
27 mins ago
(File photo)
Global Earth Hour initiative sees Victoria Harbour go dark tonight
NEWS
1 hour ago
Miraculous escape for pedestrian as driver flees scene after violent crash in Tuen Mun
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
'I need to say goodbye': Bereaved husband vows to return to fire-ravaged Tai Po home
NEWS
4 hours ago
Mother sentenced to 15 months for falsifying child’s paternity to secure hospital bed
NEWS
5 hours ago
Customs arrest fitness center staff over alleged high-pressure sales tactics
NEWS
5 hours ago
HKTDC duo charged over concealed relationship in recruitment case granted bail until May hearing
NEWS
7 hours ago
Night Recap - March 27, 2026
NEWS
20 hours ago
Major data center project in Northern Metropolis to multiply Hong Kong's computing power
NEWS
20 hours ago
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong backs Hong Kong's RCEP bid and explores Northern Metropolis opportunities
NEWS
20 hours ago
Man found injured on tracks after East Rail Line service severely disrupted
NEWS
23 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran names six countries whose ships can pass through Strait of Hormuz, mulls US$2 million transit fee
WORLD
27-03-2026 07:44 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.