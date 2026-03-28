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NEWS

'I need to say goodbye': Bereaved husband vows to return to fire-ravaged Tai Po home

NEWS
19 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

As the government prepares to allow residents back into the site of the Tai Po fire tragedy, which claimed 168 lives, many survivors are expressing a desperate need to return not for possessions, but for closure.

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For those who lost loved ones in the Wang Fuk Court blaze, the upcoming access period represents a final, painful opportunity to honor the memories of those who perished within the ruins.

A final farewell to a late spouse

Among those determined to return is Mr. Yip, a resident of the heavily damaged Wang Tai House, who lost his wife in the disaster. He shared that while the prospect of seeing his destroyed home is emotionally overwhelming, he feels a profound duty to go back.

For Yip, the visit is a necessary pilgrimage to say a proper goodbye to both his wife and the life they built together.

He noted the heartbreaking irony of the situation, explaining that while people usually speak of bringing a loved one home, his wife has never left the apartment where she spent her final moments.

Prioritizing memories over material wealth

After months of reflection, Yip has decided that his return will focus solely on the sentimental legacy of his family.

He stated that he has no desire to retrieve large items or general household goods; instead, his only goal is to recover every single item associated with his late wife.

He emphasized that he would fight for every possible chance to enter the unit, regardless of the emotional toll, to ensure that no part of her memory is left behind in the wreckage.

The search for closure amidst ruin

Other residents, such as Tang from Wang Cheong House, echoed the sentiment that returning is a vital part of the healing process.

While acknowledging the government’s phased entry plan as reasonable, he urged authorities to grant residents more time within their units.

Having spent months processing the trauma, these survivors feel that witnessing the damage firsthand is a crucial step in understanding the magnitude of their loss and finding a way to move forward from the tragedy.

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