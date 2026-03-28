Customs arrest fitness center staff over alleged high-pressure sales tactics

Hong Kong Customs officers have arrested two employees of a Mong Kok fitness chain on Friday following allegations of aggressive and predatory sales tactics that coerced two victims into purchasing expensive gym memberships.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The operation, which took place yesterday, led to the detention of a 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman suspected of violating the Trade Descriptions Ordinance by using harassment and undue influence to force transactions.

The investigation revealed a calculated scheme where staff members would intercept passersby on the street, using the lure of a prize or lucky draw to lead them to an upstairs fitness center.

Once inside, the employees reportedly performed simple physical checks before demanding to see the victims’ mobile phones and credit card information under the guise of verifying their identities or applying for discounts.

In reality, these checks were used to determine the victims’ credit limits. Even after the customers clearly refused to purchase any services, staff members allegedly applied intense psychological pressure and physically blocked exits to prevent them from leaving the premises.

The situation escalated when staff members claimed they were merely registering the victims for free memberships.

Exploiting the streamlined processes of virtual banking, the employees allegedly operated the victims' mobile phones without consent to make immediate, large-scale payments for service contracts.

To further pressure the victims into signing the documents, staff reportedly promised that refunds could be processed later or claimed that the individuals would only be allowed to leave the center once they had provided a signature.

According to customs officials, the two victims involved are working professionals who suffered significant financial losses of HK$20,000 and HK$170,000, respectively.

Authorities described the tactics as "despicable" and confirmed that while this specific incident occurred in Mong Kok, the fitness chain operates eight branches across Hong Kong, and investigations are ongoing to determine if other locations are involved in similar practices.

Under the Trade Descriptions Ordinance, any trader who uses harassment, coercion, or undue influence to impair a consumer’s freedom of choice faces severe penalties, including a maximum fine of $500,000 and five years in prison.

Customs officials have issued a strong warning to the public to remain vigilant, advising consumers to patronize reputable businesses and to never hand over identification or credit cards to sales staff if they have no intention of making a purchase.