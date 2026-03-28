Miraculous escape for pedestrian as driver flees scene after violent crash in Tuen Mun

A dramatic traffic accident in Tuen Mun on Saturday morning nearly turned fatal when a speeding car careened off the road, narrowly missing a pedestrian before the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

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The incident, which occurred around 9.20am today near the Tuen Mun Police Station on Pui To Road, was captured in a series of harrowing dashcam videos circulating online.

The footage reveals a black private car attempting a high-speed maneuver to overtake a bus by cutting across multiple lanes.

During the aggressive lane change, the driver appeared to lose control, slamming violently into a roadside iron railing.

The force of the impact was so significant that the car recoiled, bouncing backward and striking a nearby MTR bus.

A woman walking on the sidewalk at that exact moment was spared from a direct hit only by the presence of the metal barrier.

Witnesses and online observers noted that if the railing had not been there to absorb the impact, the vehicle likely would have plowed into her.

In the immediate aftermath, additional footage captured the chaotic scene of the wreckage, showing the car’s front end completely destroyed and debris scattered across the roadway.

A group of three bystanders—two men and a woman—attempted a citizen's arrest, intercepting a tall man wearing glasses who was seen carrying a plastic bag away from the crash site.

Despite one man successfully grabbing the suspect in a bear hug to prevent his escape, the individual managed to struggle free after several seconds and fled the area on foot.

Police arrived to find the vehicle abandoned and approximately three meters of fencing destroyed.

While the collision caused significant property damage and disrupted local traffic, authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported.

A manhunt is currently underway to locate the driver, while social media users have voiced outrage over the reckless driving, calling for the individual to face the full weight of the law for dangerous driving and endangering public safety.