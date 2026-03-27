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NEWS

Night Recap - March 27, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Phased return for Wang Fuk Court residents to retrieve belongings

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The government has announced a detailed plan for residents of the seven buildings in Wang Fuk Court to return to their units to collect personal items on Friday.

Man found injured on tracks after East Rail Line service severely disrupted

Train services on the MTR's East Rail Line were severely disrupted during the evening rush hour on Friday after a person entered the track area near Kowloon Tong station.

HKPTU officially dissolves on March 24 after almost four years

The Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union (HKPTU) was dissolved on March 24 according to section 66(e) of the Trade Unions Ordinance, the Registry of Trade Unions gazetted Friday. 

Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
The passenger departure facilities at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 will commence operations on May 27, with 15 airlines set to move their check-in counters from Terminal 1 in a phased transition.

Eight injured in three-vehicle collision in Sha Tin

Eight people sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident involving a bus, a minibus, and a private car in Sha Tin on Friday afternoon.

Business Today

Pop Mart unveils record buyback following 30pc share drop

Pop Mart International (9992) launched its largest share buyback after its shares plunged over 30 percent within two days, as investors were concerned about the durability of its growth that relied on the hot Labubu dolls.

Asian refiners switch from Dubai to Brent to price US crude, sources say
Asian refiners are beginning to switch to pricing US crude oil purchases against global benchmark ICE Brent instead of Dubai after the Middle East marker spiked to record levels this month, three refining and trade sources said on Friday.

Trump's signature to appear on US currency, Treasury says, ending 165-year tradition
US paper currency will bear President Donald Trump’s signature to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, the Treasury Department said on Thursday, a first for a sitting president, while deleting the Treasurer of the United States’ signature from US money for the first time in 165 years.

China detaining Panama-flagged ships amid battle over port control, FMC says
The US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) said on Thursday it is closely monitoring a surge in detentions of Panama-flagged vessels in China that appears tied to a Panama court ruling against Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison (0001).

HKEX and Bursa Malaysia Berhad launch new co-branded benchmark
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said on Friday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bursa Malaysia Berhad, with collaboration including the launch of a new co-branded benchmark, the HKEX Bursa Malaysia Large Cap Index.

World/China

Epstein survivors sue US govt over revealed identities
Survivors of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sued the US government and Google on Thursday over victims' identities being mistakenly revealed in a trove of documents published online by the Justice Department (DOJ).

Rubio holds call with Iraqi Kurdish leader, State Department says
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday, the State Department said, adding he expressed "gratitude" to KRG for enabling oil from Iraq, including from Iraq's Kurdistan, to reach global markets.

Trump's Iran war pushes India to rekindle old friendship with Russia
As India's diplomats negotiated an accord that would ease punitive U.S. tariffs on the South Asian country's exports in January, New Delhi slashed its purchases of Russian crude oil in a move that was widely seen as a painful concession to President Donald Trump.

One day a year, pilgrims crowd remote Taiwan temple to dream of divine answers
One day a year, pilgrims make their way to a small temple on a remote Taiwanese island near the Chinese coast to do one simple thing: Sleep.

China announces two reciprocal trade investigations against US
China announced two separate investigations on Friday into US trade practices in response to Washington's probes this month of Beijing, including over alleged forced labour.

 

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