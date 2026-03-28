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NEWS

Global Earth Hour initiative sees Victoria Harbour go dark tonight

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The iconic skyline of Victoria Harbour will take on a more subdued appearance Saturday evening as the Tourism Commission officially suspends the nightly "A Symphony of Lights" show to mark a major international environmental event.

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The decision to pause the world-famous light and sound display tonight is part of Hong Kong's participation in Earth Hour 2026. 

This annual global movement, organized by the World Wildlife Fund, encourages cities and individuals across the planet to switch off non-essential lights for one hour to demonstrate a collective commitment to energy conservation and the fight against climate change.

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