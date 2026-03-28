Mother sentenced to 15 months for falsifying child’s paternity to secure hospital bed

A 35-year-old woman has been ordered to serve 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to falsifying her unborn child's paternity to mislead government authorities and a private hospital. The sentencing took place today at the Shatin Magistrates' Courts, concluding a case that dates back to a series of deceptive filings made five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The defendant, Peng Yan, faced two charges: making a false statutory declaration and obtaining services by deception.

The court heard that in August 2021, Peng visited the Sham Shui Po District Office of the Home Affairs Department to make a formal legal statement.

In that document, she knowingly and willfully declared a man named Lam Chi-fung as the biological father of her child, despite knowing the statement was untrue.

Prosecutors revealed that the false declaration was a calculated move to secure a delivery slot at St. Teresa’s Hospital.

By presenting the fabricated paternity information, Peng induced hospital staff into accepting the arrangement and providing prenatal and maternity services that she might otherwise not have been eligible for under specific administrative quotas or requirements.

During the proceedings before Magistrate Jeffery Sze Cho-yiu, Peng admitted to both offenses.

The magistrate emphasized the gravity of the crimes, sentencing her to 12 months for each charge. While the terms are largely concurrent, three months of the second sentence will run consecutively, resulting in a total jail term of 15 months.