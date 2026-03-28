Nine days of rain ahead for Hong Kong as humid air and a trough bring thunderstorms

The Hong Kong Observatory predicts a prolonged period of wet and unstable weather beginning Sunday, with humidity levels expected to soar across the region.

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A combination of a low-pressure trough and a humid easterly airstream is currently affecting the Guangdong coast, bringing cloudy skies and scattered showers to the city this afternoon.

While temperatures today will remain between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius, the weather is set to become increasingly muggy.

Forecasters warn that maximum humidity will reach 90 percent or higher every day for the next nine days, signaling a damp start to the spring season.

The early part of next week will see a brief spike in temperatures as a southerly airstream takes over.

Monday is expected to be particularly warm, with highs reaching 29 degrees amid sunny intervals and isolated showers. However, this heat will likely be a precursor to more turbulent conditions.

By Tuesday, the approaching low-pressure trough is expected to trigger more frequent showers and thunderstorms, a pattern that will persist through the mid-week and into the upcoming long weekend.

Public holidays will also be affected by the unstable weather. Both Good Friday and the following Saturday are currently forecast to be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and localized thunderstorms.

Even on the Ching Ming Festival, which falls on April 5, the outlook remains gloomy with lingering showers and early morning lightning.

While temperatures will fluctuate slightly between 23 and 28 degrees throughout the week, the persistent dampness and risk of sudden downpours are expected to be the defining features of the early April forecast.