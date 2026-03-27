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Singapore PM Lawrence Wong backs Hong Kong's RCEP bid and explores Northern Metropolis opportunities

NEWS
26 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met with visiting Singaporean Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong Shyun Tsai on Friday to discuss strengthening ties and future collaboration.

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During the meeting, Lee said he was confident Wong's visit would be fruitful and thanked Singapore for supporting Hong Kong's bid to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as soon as possible.

Wong stated that he hopes to learn more about Hong Kong's development plans, specifically mentioning the five-year plan and the Northern Metropolis project.

He added that he is keen to explore how Singapore can participate in the opportunities these major initiatives present.

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