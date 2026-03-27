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NEWS

Major data center project in Northern Metropolis to multiply Hong Kong's computing power

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A new data center park in Sandy Ridge, a key project for Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis, is set to begin construction, promising to boost the city's computing power by 36 times and reinforce its status as a leading international data hub.

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Top government officials and industry leaders gathered on Friday evening for a welcome dinner ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Range (Hong Kong) Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster.

The event, hosted by Range Intelligent Computing Technology Group Company Limited, signaled the start of a pivotal development in the city's technology and innovation landscape.

Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Kevin Choi, and the Acting Commissioner for Digital Policy, Daniel Cheung Yee-wai, were in attendance.

They joined Range's chairman, Zhou Chaonan, and general manager, Li Li, along with other partners and guests, for an evening of discussion on technology development and industry collaboration.

The Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster is a critical component of the innovation and technology strategy for the Northern Metropolis. The land for the advanced data campus was awarded through a public tender on March 2 of this year.

The project is expected to begin operations in 2029, with an initial investment of HK$23.8 billion over the first three years. This investment is projected to create an economic output of HK$4.6 billion and around 180 new technology-focused jobs.

By 2032, the park is anticipated to provide a massive 180 exaflops of computing power.

This will significantly enhance Hong Kong's position as a crucial data link between mainland China and the rest of the world and support the nation's broader "AI+" initiative, which aims to deeply integrate artificial intelligence with industrial development.

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