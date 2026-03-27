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NEWS

Phased return for Wang Fuk Court residents to retrieve belongings

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The government has announced a detailed plan for residents of the seven buildings in Wang Fuk Court to return to their units to collect personal items on Friday.

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Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Warner Cheuk Wing-hing, stated that residents will be allowed back in supervised, staggered groups between April 20 and May 4.

Staggered entry to ensure safety

Under the arrangement, residents will be able to stay in their units for a maximum of three hours, not including the time spent walking up and down the stairs.

Each household will be allowed one visit, with an average of four people permitted per unit.

For units with more significant damage, access will be restricted to one or two individuals.

To ensure safety and manage the flow of people, a "criss-cross" system will be implemented, scheduling entry by building, floor, and unit to prevent residents from neighboring flats from returning at the same time.

The return will be split into two daily sessions: from 9am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

Detailed 15-day return schedule

The process will be conducted in three rounds over 15 days. For five of the buildings—Wang Sun House, Wang Yan House, Wang Tao House, Wang Kin House, and Wang Shing House—the return will take three days each.

Due to more severe fire damage, the arrangements for Wang Cheong House and Wang Tai House will be extended to six days each to allow residents more support.

Cheuk also detailed that the phased return will be organized in three rounds. The first round, from April 20 to 22, will open Wang Sun House to allow for the process to be tested and streamlined.

The second round will take place from April 23 to 28, beginning with Wang Cheong House and subsequently including Wang Yan House and Wang Tao House. The third round is scheduled from April 29 to May 4, starting with Wang Tai House, followed by Wang Kin House and Wang Shing House.

The entire process for residents of all seven buildings is expected to be completed within 15 days.

On-site support and pre-return briefings

A "one social worker per household" service is in place to notify residents of their assigned date and time and to pre-register individuals.

Social workers will also brief families on the condition of their flats, using photographs to prepare them psychologically for any severe damage.

Residents will also have the option to authorize relatives to collect belongings on their behalf.

On their designated day, residents will first register at the Kwong Fuk Community Hall and will be provided with safety helmets and masks.

Support teams, including social workers, clinical psychologists, and civil servants, will be on-site to provide assistance.

As residents will have to use the stairs, the elderly, children, and those with mobility issues are advised against returning to their units to minimize risk.

Tai PoWang Fuk CourtTai Po fire

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