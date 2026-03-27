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Jockey Club unites horse racing and rugby in new city-wide celebration

NEWS
32 mins ago
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This April, a landmark partnership between The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Hong Kong China Rugby and the Hong Kong Football Club will unite Hong Kong’s two greatest sporting passions – horse racing and rugby – for the very first time, showcasing our city’s world-class sport and entertainment and strong community spirit.
This April, a landmark partnership between The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Hong Kong China Rugby and the Hong Kong Football Club will unite Hong Kong’s two greatest sporting passions – horse racing and rugby – for the very first time, showcasing our city’s world-class sport and entertainment and strong community spirit.
Ahead of the Hong Kong Sevens, racing and rugby fans will be able to purchase Hong Kong, China jerseys and rugby merchandise at Sha Tin Racecourse on 12 April and Happy Valley Racecourse on 15 April.
Rugby-themed horse plush and other merchandise will be available for sale in line with the event theme.
Rugby-themed horse plush and other merchandise will be available for sale in line with the event theme.
The Hong Kong Jockey Club is the Official Community Partner of the Hong Kong Sevens, supporting outreach programmes and youth rugby competitions and providing tickets to students, the elderly and the underprivileged so that they can experience the thrill of rugby both on and off the pitch.
The Hong Kong Jockey Club is the Official Community Partner of the Hong Kong Sevens, supporting outreach programmes and youth rugby competitions and providing tickets to students, the elderly and the underprivileged so that they can experience the thrill of rugby both on and off the pitch.
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club will set up a booth during the Hong Kong Sevens and the HKFC 10s offering interactive activities.

This April, the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) is launching a landmark partnership called "Racing with Rugby," bringing together two of the city's most iconic and long-standing sports for the first time.

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In collaboration with Hong Kong China Rugby and the Hong Kong Football Club, the initiative aims to create a unique city-wide celebration that showcases Hong Kong's world-class entertainment and community spirit.

The "Racing with Rugby" campaign will feature a series of events designed to appeal to fans of both sports. The celebration will kick off on April 12 (Sun) at Sha Tin Racecourse with a special opening ceremony in the Parade Ring.

A key moment of the day will be the official announcement of the Hong Kong China Men's and Women's Rugby Sevens teams.

Following the ceremony, attendees can enjoy a full day of racing, with opportunities to meet rugby stars and participate in interactive games.

The festivities will continue at Happy Valley Racecourse on April 15 (Wed) with a special rugby-themed "Happy Wednesday" race night.

The event is timed to coincide with the prestigious HKFC 10s tournament, allowing sports fans to enjoy a day of premier rugby before heading to the racecourse for the world-famous night races.

The evening's entertainment will feature performances by renowned singer Jason Donovan and the music group BABBA.

In addition to the racecourse events, the partnership includes strong community engagement. The HKJC will extend its role as the Official Community Partner of the Hong Kong Sevens to also support the HKFC 10s.

The HKJC Volunteer Team will host interactive booths at both the Hong Kong Sevens at Kai Tak Stadium and the HKFC 10s, offering sports-related activities and live band performances.

This commitment also involves supporting youth rugby competitions and providing event tickets to students, the elderly, and the underprivileged, allowing more people to experience the excitement of the sport.

Ahead of the Hong Kong Sevens, fans will have the opportunity to purchase official Team Hong Kong, China jerseys and other rugby-themed merchandise at designated locations within both the Sha Tin and Happy Valley racecourses on the event days.

The HKJC notes that this initiative, like all its charity and community donations, is made possible by its unique integrated business model, which supports sports from the community to the elite level.

 

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