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Two men arrested at airport for extendable batons in checked luggage

NEWS
36 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Two local men, aged 61 and 63, were arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on March 26 after security checks revealed extendable batons in their checked luggage.

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The items were discovered as the men were undergoing screening for an outbound flight yesterday.

Following the arrests, both individuals were released on bail, with the Airport District police launching a further investigation into the case.

Police issued a stern reminder that carrying prohibited items, such as extendable batons, in either checked or carry-on luggage is a violation of the Aviation Security Ordinance.

The offense carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment.

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