Van mounts flowerbed curb on Lai Chi Kok Road

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A light goods van lost control while navigating a right turn on Lai Chi Kok Road towards Kwai Chung near The Pacifica on Friday, and climbed over a flowerbed curb under an overpass, coming to rest perched on the barrier.

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The dashcam footage showed the van bouncing onto the elevated curb and stopping firmly in place.

The driver emerged unharmed and drove away after the incident.

Online reactions ranged from relief at the narrow escape to criticism of the driver's skills and concerns it could have slid onto the pedestrian path.