logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

18-year-old arrested for up skirt filming in Cheung Sha Wan MTR

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Police arrested an 18-year-old local man on Thursday night for suspected upskirt filming of a schoolgirl near an exit of Cheung Sha Wan MTR station after he was caught by her father. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A secondary schoolgirl in school uniform was walking with her father, wearing headphones while a man followed and film her unnoticed, according to her post online. Her father suddenly shouted "indecent filming!", upon noticing the suspect.  

At least one male passerby rushed forward and together, with the girl's father, subdued the 18-year-old man, surnamed Lam, pinning him to the ground.

Videos circulating online show the suspect constantly lowering his head and covering his face to avoid the camera.

The schoolgirl became emotionally distressed, pointing at the suspect and crying out, "Let me take your picture!" while filming. 

Passersby tried to comfort her.

A video shows police officers arriving and handcuffing Lam. Two officers took him to the police station for further investigation.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
logo
Van mounts flowerbed curb on Lai Chi Kok Road
NEWS
19 mins ago
Morning Recap - March 27, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
Hospital Authority denies 'fattening top, starving bottom' over executive pay
NEWS
8 hours ago
Police raid Causeway Bay beauty salon over alleged illegal medical practice, 2 women arrested
NEWS
8 hours ago
Girl allegedly upskirted at MTR Cheung Sha Wan station, father and passers-by detain suspect
NEWS
9 hours ago
Multi-agency operation in Tsing Yi targets illegal fuel depots, one arrested
NEWS
10 hours ago
logo
(Video) 2 injured after car crashes into truck in Tuen Mun
NEWS
11 hours ago
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
NEWS
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
Former HKTDC manager and sister charged by ICAC for concealing hiring conflict
NEWS
15 hours ago
Massive new pop culture convention 'CON-CON' to debut in Hong Kong on Apr 4
NEWS
16 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran names six countries whose ships can pass through Strait of Hormuz, mulls US$2 million transit fee
WORLD
5 hours ago
TVB.
Television Broadcasts swings to a profit of HK$59 million last year, proposes name change to TVB
FINANCE
25-03-2026 17:41 HKT
(File Photo)
Domestic helper mother arrested after newborn found dead in Causeway Bay mall restroom
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.