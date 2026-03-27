18-year-old arrested for up skirt filming in Cheung Sha Wan MTR

Police arrested an 18-year-old local man on Thursday night for suspected upskirt filming of a schoolgirl near an exit of Cheung Sha Wan MTR station after he was caught by her father.

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A secondary schoolgirl in school uniform was walking with her father, wearing headphones while a man followed and film her unnoticed, according to her post online. Her father suddenly shouted "indecent filming!", upon noticing the suspect.

At least one male passerby rushed forward and together, with the girl's father, subdued the 18-year-old man, surnamed Lam, pinning him to the ground.

Videos circulating online show the suspect constantly lowering his head and covering his face to avoid the camera.

The schoolgirl became emotionally distressed, pointing at the suspect and crying out, "Let me take your picture!" while filming.

Passersby tried to comfort her.

A video shows police officers arriving and handcuffing Lam. Two officers took him to the police station for further investigation.