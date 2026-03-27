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NEWS

Morning Recap - March 27, 2026

NEWS
22 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation

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Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 128 people, including a 15-year-old and transgender individuals, in a raid on a building in Tsim Sha Tsui on Thursday, dismantling over 100 suspected vice units.

(Video) 2 injured after car crashes into truck in Tuen Mun

Two men were injured on Thursday afternoon after their private car collided with a medium-duty truck in Tuen Mun, police said.

Multi-agency operation in Tsing Yi targets illegal fuel depots, one arrested

A multi-agency operation in Tsing Yi on Thursday resulted in the seizure of four vehicles and about 8,100 litres of illegal fuel, with one man arrested.

Police raid Causeway Bay beauty salon over alleged illegal medical practice, 2 women arrested

Two women were arrested on Thursday after police and health authorities raided a beauty salon in Causeway Bay over suspected unlicensed medical procedures.

Girl allegedly upskirted at MTR Cheung Sha Wan station, father and passers-by detain suspect

A secondary school girl was allegedly upskirted at Cheung Sha Wan MTR station on Thursday evening, with her father spotting the act and helping to detain the suspect with assistance from passers-by.

World/China News

Iran sees US peace plan as ‘one-sided’ as Trump raises stakes with oil threat

A U.S. proposal for ending nearly four weeks of fighting is “one-sided and unfair”, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, while U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran must make a deal or face a continued onslaught.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Trump says Iran ‘better get serious’ in Mideast war talks

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Thursday to get serious about talks to end the Middle East war “before it is too late”, as Iranian state media said Tehran had already responded to Washington’s overture and was awaiting a reply.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Israel defence minister says Iran Guards navy commander killed in strike

Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that an Israeli airstrike had killed Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ navy.

Tasnim News Agency
Tasnim News Agency

Strong shallow earthquake hits off Japan’s northeast coast, no tsunami threat

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan late on Thursday, with authorities saying there was no need to worry about a tsunami.

Bus falls into river while boarding ferry in Bangladesh, leaving 24 dead

At least 24 people died after a passenger bus carrying around 40 passengers plunged into the Padma River while attempting to board a ferry in Bangladesh, officials said on Thursday.

Market

Wall Street slumps as Middle East uncertainty spooks investors

Wall Street’s main indexes fell sharply on Thursday and the Nasdaq confirmed a correction as investors worried about escalation in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, which has sent oil prices soaring and exacerbated inflation concerns.

Editorial

Two tigers, one vision: why Hong Kong and Singapore must collaborate, not just compete

As Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong meets Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, the Asian financial hubs have more to gain from synergy than rivalry – leveraging unique gatekeeper roles for mutual growth.

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