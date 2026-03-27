Strong shallow earthquake hits off Japan's northeast coast, no tsunami threat

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Japan PM asks IEA to prepare additional 'coordinated release' of oil
25-03-2026 17:58 HKT
Japan says Chinese embassy break-in 'regrettable'
25-03-2026 13:56 HKT
Dirty diapers born again in Japan recycling breakthrough
25-03-2026 13:01 HKT
Japan's cherry blossom picnics feel the pinch of global inflation
24-03-2026 17:51 HKT
China protests to Japan about Tokyo embassy break-in
24-03-2026 17:08 HKT
Japan to drop 'most important' tag for China ties
24-03-2026 15:09 HKT
HK restaurants sweep top two spots at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
26-03-2026 02:33 HKT