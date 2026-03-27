logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Strong shallow earthquake hits off Japan's northeast coast, no tsunami threat

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan late on Thursday, with authorities saying there was no need to worry about a tsunami.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 6.4 magnitude quake occurred at 11.18pm local time off the Sanriku coast, east of Iwate Prefecture, at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometres, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The German Research Centre for Geosciences put the magnitude at 6.2.

Morioka in Iwate recorded the strongest shaking at intensity 4 on the Japanese scale. Tremors were also felt in Hakodate in Hokkaido and parts of Aomori Prefecture at intensity 3.

The JMA said slight sea level changes could occur along Japan's coast but no damage was expected.

The quake came a day after the Japanese government held its first meeting with the Tokyo metropolitan government to discuss disaster preparedness for a potential eruption of Mount Fuji, drawing attention to natural disaster risks in the region.

Japan earthquake Iwate Prefecture

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP Oil storage tanks stand at Fuji Oil Nakasode Crude Storage Base, one of the sites designated for releasing Japan’s national oil reserves, in Sodegaura, Chiba prefecture on March 25, 2026.
Japan says beginning release of state oil reserves
WORLD
13 hours ago
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS
Bank of Japan's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Yen and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Japan 2-year bond yield rises to nearly 30-year high on rising inflation pressure
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) and Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol pose at the beginning of their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on March 25, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / POOL / AFP)
Japan PM asks IEA to prepare additional 'coordinated release' of oil
WORLD
25-03-2026 17:58 HKT
Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP An entrance to the Chinese embassy is seen in Tokyo on March 25, 2026.
Japan says Chinese embassy break-in 'regrettable'
CHINA
25-03-2026 13:56 HKT
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP This picture taken on January 15, 2026 shows recycled diapers in a recycling facility in Osaki town, Kagoshima Prefecture.
Dirty diapers born again in Japan recycling breakthrough
WORLD
25-03-2026 13:01 HKT
Visitors take selfies in front of the early-flowering cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's cherry blossom picnics feel the pinch of global inflation
WORLD
24-03-2026 17:51 HKT
A Japanese police officer stands guard next to a plaque at the entrance of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
China protests to Japan about Tokyo embassy break-in
CHINA
24-03-2026 17:08 HKT
A small tanker sails near an oil refinery, in the Keihin Industrial Zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan to tap joint oil stockpiles, PM says, with no end seen to supply crisis
WORLD
24-03-2026 16:00 HKT
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Japan to drop 'most important' tag for China ties
CHINA
24-03-2026 15:09 HKT
TVB.
Television Broadcasts swings to a profit of HK$59 million last year, proposes name change to TVB
FINANCE
25-03-2026 17:41 HKT
HK restaurants sweep top two spots at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
NEWS
26-03-2026 02:33 HKT
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.