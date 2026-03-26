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NEWS

Former HKTDC manager and sister charged by ICAC for concealing hiring conflict

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A former human resources manager at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and her younger sister have been charged by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Thursday for allegedly concealing their relationship during a recruitment process that led to the younger sister's employment.

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Liu Yi-ying, aged 41, then human resources manager of the HKTDC, faces two counts of agent using document with intent to deceive his principal, contrary to section 9(3) of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance (POBO); whereas her younger sister Liu Yi-lam, aged 32, then corporate events and customer service assistant manager of the HKTDC, faces one count of agent using document with intent to deceive his principal.

The case originated in November 2023, when Liu Yi-ying was involved in conducting a recruitment for the position her sister was applying for.

Liu Yi-ying served as one of two interviewers for the role, while Liu Yi-lam was a candidate.

Both interviewers and candidates were required to complete forms to declare and avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

It is alleged that on November 29, 2023, Liu Yi-ying intended to mislead the HKTDC by submitting an interview assessment form that contained statements that were false, declaring that she did not know the candidate Liu Yi-lam.

ICAC found that Liu Yi-ying not only declared that she did not know her younger sister Liu Yi-lam but also rated her sister as a suitable candidate in the interview assessment form.

Liu Yi-lam subsequently joined the HKTDC in January 2024.

Two other charges allege that in March and February 2024, Liu Yi-ying and Liu Yi-lam intended to mislead the HKTDC by each submitting a declaration of outside interests containing a false statement that they have no family member or relative working in the HKTDC.

The sisters were released on ICAC bail and are scheduled to appear at the Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on Friday for mention.

 

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