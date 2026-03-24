HK restaurants sweep top two spots at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants

Hong Kong claimed the top two positions at the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards, with The Chairman named the best restaurant in Asia and Wing taking second place at the ceremony held in Hong Kong for the first time on Wednesday.

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Tourism Board Chairman Peter Lam said Hong Kong now has over 200 restaurants featured across major international food guides, cementing its status as Asia's culinary capital. He expressed delight at the local restaurants' outstanding performance and welcomed Asian chefs and culinary elites to explore the city's diverse dining scene through the "Taste Hong Kong" guide.

Tourism Board Chairman Peter Lam(left) & The Chairman founder Danny Yip

The Chairman founder Danny Yip said being named Asia's best restaurant for the second time was a tremendous honor for his team, adding that achieving this milestone in Hong Kong was especially meaningful. "This recognition, together with the outstanding performance of Hong Kong restaurants on this year's list, reflects the depth and diversity of Hong Kong's dining culture today," he said.

Beyond the top two, four other Hong Kong restaurants made the top 50: Neighborhood (24th), Estro (32nd), Caprice (35th), and MONO (46th). Four more appeared in the extended 51-100 list: Ta Vie (68th), Vea (70th), Andō (88th), and Amber (90th). In total, 10 Hong Kong restaurants are among Asia's top 100.

The results follow recent Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2026 and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, with Hong Kong now boasting 77 Michelin-starred restaurants and 39 Black Pearl-listed establishments, both increases from the previous year.