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VTC spearheads 'AI for All' push to fuel Hong Kong's tech ambitions

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

In a major push to align with Hong Kong's ambition to become a leading innovation and technology hub, the Vocational Training Council (VTC) is spearheading a comprehensive strategy to embed Artificial Intelligence training across all its programs. This "AI+Professional" initiative aims to tackle a critical talent bottleneck and equip the city's future workforce with the skills needed to drive the next wave of economic growth.

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This move comes as both the national "15th Five-Year Plan" and Hong Kong's recent budget prioritize the "AI Plus" action plan, a strategy to integrate AI into every industry to foster high-quality development. 

However, turning this vision into economic reality hinges on overcoming a significant challenge: a shortage of professionals at all levels who are skilled in applying AI. The VTC is positioning its vocational and professional education as the direct solution to this issue. 

By focusing on creating a "job-ready" talent pool, the VTC is addressing the widespread demand for workers who can leverage AI in their specific fields.

Under its new "AI+Professional" model, the VTC has enhanced all its courses with AI-related content. For instance, all Higher Diploma students are now required to take IT modules covering essential modern skills like prompt engineering, the application of generative AI, and the principles of AI ethics and security. 

This integration is tailored to each discipline, with information technology students focusing on generative AI models, engineering students working with AI robot programming, and design students using generative AI for tasks like video production. 

This approach ensures that all graduates are equipped with practical AI capabilities relevant to their future careers.

To ensure this training remains at the cutting edge, the VTC has aligned its curriculum with the path of technological development. 

It has already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with several large tech companies to facilitate the training of talents who can utilize the newest advancements in fields like big data. 

Furthermore, the VTC's efforts extend beyond new students. 

Through its continuing professional development courses, the council is also providing in-service training for employees in both government departments and private sector companies, helping to upskill the entire Hong Kong workforce.

Internally, the VTC is practicing what it preaches. It has implemented "AI for All" training for its own teaching and administrative staff and has established a new AI platform offering tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek to enhance teaching design and administrative efficiency.

Students also have free access to AI tools and a 24/7 "Virtual Tutor" platform, an AI learning assistant that provides instant answers and has been praised by teachers for boosting student engagement and independent thinking.

By aligning its educational strategy with the evolving needs of the industry, the VTC aims to fill this critical human resources gap, providing the diverse, AI-savvy talent necessary to be a key pillar in Hong Kong's ongoing digital transformation.

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