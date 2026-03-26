Woman, 27, arrested for trafficking cannabis at HK International Airport

Hong Kong Customs has arrested a 27-year-old woman at Hong Kong International Airport after seizing about 16.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds from her carry-on luggage, with an estimated market value of HK$3.4 million.

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The woman arrived in Hong Kong from Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, when customs officers intercepted her during clearance.

She has been charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs and is scheduled to appear at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Friday.

Customs officials reminded the public not to engage in drug trafficking for financial gain or to carry items for others without knowing their contents.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment.

