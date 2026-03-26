Scammers pose as health officials extort money from mainland smoker in Tung Chung 

Several pictures circulating on social media show scammers impersonating staff from the Department of Health extorting money from smoking tourists under the disguise of "fines."

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A RedNote user uploaded photos alleging that they witnessed a group of individuals in dark plainclothes surrounding a mainland male tourist who was smoking in an open area outside Citygate Outlets in Tung Chung, claiming they would impose a fine.

The Department of Health stated that the area was not a designated no-smoking zone and that they had not dispatched personnel to that location for enforcement.

According to the post, the mainland male tourist was smoking while dragging his suitcase when he was surrounded by about six or seven individuals in dark clothes. There were no obvious no-smoking signs in the area, and cigarette butts were visible on the ground.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that other locals and foreigners were also smoking, yet the group of mysterious individuals only focused on questioning the mainland male tourist, raising suspicions.

The user also noted that they had not worn government identification badges, in addition to behaving oddly. When one of the women noticed someone filming, she immediately turned away from the camera.

As witnesses left the scene, the group was seen gathering at a secluded street corner nearby, whispering amongst themselves.

​​"It's fake, I've encountered that before. But I cursed them out with fluent Mandarin,” a netizen commented.

The Department of Health responded to inquiries, stating that the location in the photo is not a designated no-smoking area under the Smoking (Public Health) Ordinance.

The police have been notified.