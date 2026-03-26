Night Recap - March 26, 2026

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Health expert warns of possible new Covid-19 wave in coming months

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An infectious disease expert from the University of Hong Kong has warned that Hong Kong could enter another active Covid-19 cycle in the coming months, urging the public to remain vigilant.

Smoke smell during maintenance; 999 hotline busy as Wang Fuk Court residents testify

More Wang Fuk Court residents were set to testify in the fourth public hearing by the independent committee probing the tragic fire in Tai Po on Thursday, with a witness noting that cigarette smells were detected in her flat during the major maintenance work on the estate.

HK Electric cuts April fuel charge but warns of mid-year spike amid Middle East tension

HK Electric said on Thursday that its fuel clause charge for April will be reduced to 30.4 HK cents per unit of electricity, down from 34 cents in March, but warned that charges could rise sharply from mid-year if global fuel costs remain elevated amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

Watchdog flags potential multiple bid-rigging syndicates in Wang Fuk Court works

The Competition Commission has not ruled out prosecuting the consultant and contractor involved in the Wang Fuk Court major maintenance project, as it continues to investigate suspected bid-rigging activities linked to the development.

Ten more charged in JPEX crypto exchange fraud case, total arrests rise to 80

Hong Kong police on Thursday have laid charges against ten more individuals in connection with the sprawling fraud investigation into the virtual asset trading platform JPEX, bringing the total number of people prosecuted in the case to 26.

Business Today

MPF members to record HK$21,542 loss each in March amid Middle East turmoil

Each Mandatory Provident Fund scheme member averagely lost HK$21,542.7 as of March 23 within the month, with an investment decline of about 6.33 percent - on track to be the seventh worst on record and mark the worst performance month since September 2022, according to a pension fund consulting firm MPF Ratings.

Hong Kong exports in February jump 24.7pc, beat estimates

Hong Kong's total export posted a better-than-expected year-on-year growth of 24.7 percent in February, following the increase of 33.8 percent from a month ago, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

Extensive plans for MTR Corporation to boost shopping mall consumption and yacht tourism

MTR Corporation (0066) expects to host 100 immersive community tourism experiences this year to boost shopping mall businesses, and to support the government's yacht tourism plan.

Hong Kong plans tax cuts for asset managers, FT reports

Hong Kong plans to change rules on carried interest that could allow asset managers to earn performance fees free of tax, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meituan posts another quarterly loss as food delivery wars bite

Chinese food delivery leader Meituan (3690) posted a second quarterly loss in a row and fell just shy of revenue growth estimates on Thursday after a year of bruising, subsidy-fuelled competition in China's one-hour delivery space.

World/China

Ex-Taipei mayor jailed 17 years for corruption

A former Taipei City mayor who once ran for the presidency was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in prison for taking bribes and misusing political donations.

Iran says it is reviewing a US ceasefire plan but no talks; Trump says Tehran leaders want a deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran was desperate to make a deal to end nearly four weeks of fighting, contradicting the Iranian foreign minister who said his country was reviewing a U.S. proposal but had no intention of holding talks to wind down the conflict.

Japan holds first summit on Fuji eruption response, warns of up to 30cm of ash in worst-case scenario

The Japanese government convened its first joint meeting with the Tokyo metropolitan government and major private companies on Thursday to discuss response mechanisms and disaster supply chains in the event of a large-scale eruption of Mount Fuji, which has been dormant for over 300 years but remains an active volcano.

Meta watchdog says grassroots fact checks risk harm to users

The body created by Facebook to review content moderation decisions warned Thursday that user-generated fact-checks could harm people living under repression or conflict if they are introduced worldwide.

Trump plans May visit to China for talks with Xi after Iran war delay

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in May during his first visit to China in eight years, a closely watched trip postponed due to the Iran war.