Domestic helper remanded in custody over alleged assault on 10-month-old baby

A domestic helper accused of assaulting a 10-month-old baby boy, causing head injuries, has been remanded in custody after her first mention on Thursday.

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The 34-year-old defendant, Eva-yulianti Fitri, appeared at Fanling Magistrates' Courts today, facing one count of ​​assault by those in charge of a child or young person.

No plea was taken. The magistrate, at the prosecution's request, adjourned the case to May 21 to allow time for a medical report on the infant to be obtained.

Meanwhile, the defendant's bail application was denied, and she was remanded in custody pending the next hearing. She also retains the right to a bail review in eight days.

The court heard that the defendant, an Indonesian national employed as a domestic helper, is accused of willfully assaulting the child, referred to as X, in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering.

The alleged assault took place on March 23 at a residential unit in Mayfair By The Sea 8 at Pak Shek Kok. The defendant was a person over the age of 16 who had custody, care, or charge of the child.