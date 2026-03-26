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NEWS

Lawmakers tour Northern Metropolis, vow to fast-track development

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Legislative Council President Starry Lee Wai-king, along with over 40 lawmakers, conducted a site visit to the Northern Metropolis on Thursday to gain firsthand knowledge of the area's development progress.

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Legislative Council's commitment

Following the tour, Lee stated that legislators will continue to engage with the government and will actively gather public opinion to support and diligently review the forthcoming dedicated legislation aimed at accelerating the project.

She emphasized that this visit is just the beginning of a series of inspections to monitor the latest developments.

Lee noted that the Legislative Council's Panel on Development has already discussed the special legislation, which is designed to streamline planning and land administration procedures to speed up construction.

She said lawmakers have provided substantive feedback, including suggestions to prevent the abuse of simplified processes, create "whitelists" to enhance talent mobility, and expedite land resumption compensation.

Development and land production

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho described the Northern Metropolis as a cornerstone of Hong Kong's future, providing extensive land for industries, housing, community facilities, and infrastructure.

She explained that the area presents an opportunity to build a new, livable, and diverse metropolitan area that will drive economic growth.

Linn detailed that today's tour, which included an overview of the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area, is the first in a series planned for the current legislative term.

She projected that within the next five years, about 250 hectares of serviced land will be ready in Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen, with approximately 100 hectares designated for industrial use.

This accounts for nearly a third of the 900-hectare land production target for the entire Northern Metropolis over the next five years.

A tender for the first parcel in Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen under a new district development model is currently underway and will close in early July.

A new international education hub

On the education front, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin announced that the "University Town" is planned to cover 101 hectares across Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen, Ngau Tam Mei, and New Territories North, aiming to create an international education hub.

The initial phase in Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen has been expanded to 9 hectares, with the first three plots to be released this year.

Choi expressed confidence that land formation for the first phase will be completed by the end of 2026.

A HK$10 billion loan fund has also been established to support the infrastructure development of self-financing institutions.

Enhancing transportation and logistics

Regarding transportation, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan stated that multiple projects are being fast-tracked to align with the Greater Bay Area's development.

The Hong Kong section of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link is undergoing surveying and design, with a goal to tender for detailed design and construction next year for a target completion in 2034 and opening in 2035.

Other projects include the new Kwu Tung Station, expected next year, and Hung Shui Kiu Station, targeted for 2030.

Additionally, Hung Shui Kiu will feature a smart and green mass transit system, with the first phase expected to be tendered in the second half of this year. The area is also being positioned as a modern logistics hub.

Chan also mentioned that the government will promote a strategic blueprint for the low-altitude economy this year, exploring cross-border logistics and passenger flights with Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

Government-legislature synergy

Under Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Clement Woo Kin-man explained that the government is actively aligning with the nation's "15th Five-Year Plan" by formulating Hong Kong's own inaugural Five-Year Plan.

He highlighted a new collaborative mechanism between the executive branch and the legislature, which aims to leverage their positive interaction to complete the plan's formulation within the year.

Woo stated that this mechanism will focus on gathering and analyzing opinions across six major areas, including finance, trade, innovation, and the Northern Metropolis.

Today's tour was one of the activities under this new synergistic framework.

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