logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Housing chief says maintenance funds will remain with owners in $6.8b Wang Fuk Court buyout plan

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong housing chief on Thursday reassured homeowners that the Wang Fuk Court acquisition will not involve funds held in owners’ corporation or maintenance accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Her remarks came as the Hong Kong government is planning to spend HK$6.8 billion to acquire ownership of seven blocks at Wang Fuk Court affected by a major fire, as part of its broader resettlement plan for residents.

Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin said the government’s buyout proposal covers only property ownership and does not include any remaining balances in the owners’ corporation accounts or maintenance funds, which will remain with property owners.

In a social media post on Thursday, Ho said a cross-departmental outreach team of more than 100 members, coordinated by the Housing Bureau, has been contacting households since March 2 through a “one household, one social worker” approach.

She said the team has been explaining in detail the available long-term housing arrangements and addressing residents’ concerns, with the outreach effort still ongoing.

Ho noted that some owners had asked about the handling of funds in the owners’ corporation and maintenance accounts if they choose to sell their flats to the government. The property management company has also relayed residents’ concerns and inquiries to the authorities.

She stressed that the government has no intention of acquiring these funds, describing the move as a reassurance to residents.

“The relevant interests will be retained by the owners,” she said.

The government had earlier made clear that, in acquiring ownership of the seven fire-damaged buildings, it would also take over any potential compensation from building fire insurance policies. Ho acknowledged that this involves legal complexities and uncertainties, which the government is prepared to handle as part of the process.

She added that the bureau is now preparing the necessary legal documents for the acquisition, which will clearly set out the scope of ownership transfer and related interests. 

The outreach team will continue to support residents and provide further explanations as details are finalized, she said.
 

Wang Fuk Courtbuyout

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Smoke smell during maintenance; 999 hotline busy as Wang Fuk Court residents testify
NEWS
44 mins ago
File Photo
Govt urges patience at Wang Fuk Court fire hearing, reviewing criminalisation of bid-rigging
NEWS
25-03-2026 03:18 HKT
Widespread, systemic anti-competitive practices found in HK building maintenance industry, says Competition Commission
NEWS
24-03-2026 18:31 HKT
The independent committee investigating the tragic fire in Tai Po entered its third public hearing on Tuesday
Fire alarm system disabled at Wang Fuk Court; no declaration filed with FSD
NEWS
24-03-2026 14:32 HKT
(File Photo)
Independent Committee hearing reveals suspected cheating in flammable scaffold net tests at Wang Fuk Court fire site
NEWS
19-03-2026 19:55 HKT
(File Photo)
Firefighter Ho Wai-ho’s death in Tai Po fire linked to wrong building and chaotic conditions
NEWS
19-03-2026 17:49 HKT
Judge Lok pledges thorough probe as Wang Fuk Court fire hearing begins
NEWS
19-03-2026 13:59 HKT
Wang Fuk Court residents to return for belongings by late April
NEWS
17-03-2026 13:21 HKT
Police announce strict security protocols as Wang Fuk Court reinforcement works resume
NEWS
08-03-2026 19:15 HKT
Wang Fuk Court residents face downsizing as majority of replacement flats are smaller
NEWS
08-03-2026 18:26 HKT
HK records hottest day of the year so far at 30 degrees
NEWS
17 hours ago
HK restaurants sweep top two spots at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
NEWS
12 hours ago
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.